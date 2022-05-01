ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suspect stabs man in head while on CTA platform, pushes victim onto train tracks: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side Saturday night. The incident...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 11

Carmen Santiago
2d ago

Instead of paying for unarmed security guards why not take that money and establish a CTA police detail like they do another cities.

Reply
5
Tyshon Sullivan
2d ago

At this point I wouldn't be surprised if people started carrying concealed on the train

Reply(2)
12
Robert Moore
2d ago

People who ride the same train to and from work every single day know who the regulars are. If you get on the train, you best be aware of your surroundings and identify the good and probably not good quickly and find a seat near the good.

Reply
2
