A new survey from the firm Morning Consult has found that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again the least popular senator in the country with just 33 per cent of Kentuckians approving of his job performance. Just 18 per cent of Americans approving of Congress as a whole.Mr McConnell first won election to the Senate in 1984 and has led the Senate Republicans since 2007.His longstanding lack of popularity has yet to hurt his political fortunes at home in Kentucky. He won re-election handily in 2020, beating centrist Democrat Amy McGrath by nearly 20 percentage points. He...

