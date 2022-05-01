ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Speedy shoplifter victimizes pharmacy in Dearborn Heights

By Sue Suchyta
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA speedy shoplifter filled a plastic trash bag with an unknown amount of merchandise at CVS Pharmacy, 8710 N. Beech Daly in...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 5

Country Life
2d ago

If this keeps up, they’ll just close permanently. What good will that be to the people in that area??? Your just hurting the good people in the long run.

Reply
2
