Protests have been erupting in Connecticut and across the nation following the leak of a draft that would strike down Roe v. Wade. An investigation has been launched into the leak of the Supreme Court's draft majority opinion on abortion access, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the leak an "egregious breach." Roberts says the leaked draft isn't a final opinion, and he has now directed the marshal of the court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO