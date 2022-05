SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan has over 1,100 career hits in the minor leagues. None of them were as special as the one he had Sunday against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. “It’s been such a special moment for me,” Krizan said after the game. He ripped a solid single to right field in his 7th at bat with the Giants. It capped off a weekend the Krizan family will never forget. His wife Kristen told KPIX 5, “This whole thing – I’m, like, pinch me. Is this really happening?” After 11 seasons and 1,132 games in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO