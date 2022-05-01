‘Stray’ pushed back to a “summer 2022” release date

A new PlayStation Now leak is bad news for PS3 fans and especially Metal Gear Solid fans. A new PS Now leak has revealed that not one, not two, but 56 games are being removed from the subscription service next month ahead of its merge with PS Plus in June. To an extent, this was expected. A decent portion of these games are PS3 games, but that's not the bad news. It's not good news, but the real bad news is that one of these games is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, a game that's stranded on PS3. As you may know, unless you have a PS3 sitting around you could boot up, PS Now was the only way to play the game. Come May 17, this will no longer be the case, assuming the leak is accurate, and right now there's no reason to doubt the validity of it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO