Video Games

‘Stray’ pushed back to a “summer 2022” release date

By Will Nelson
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueTwelve Studio’s upcoming dystopian cat adventure game Stray has seen its release date moved further into this year. The delay was confirmed in a tweet from PlayStation’s official account earlier in the week on April 28. The attached video has a note saying that Stray is now “releasing summer 2022”, after...

www.nme.com

