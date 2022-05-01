ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police confirm one dead in overnight shooting on Lapey Street

By David Greenberg
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzRoz_0fPis63g00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — New from overnight, Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at the 3000 block of Lapey Street in Rockford.

Police say one victim, a 42-year old male has sustained life-threatening injuries, and has succumbed to those injuries this morning.

Police ask to all individuals to please avoid the area, adding, if you have any information on the shooting please contact officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rockford Police#Wtvo Wqrf
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy