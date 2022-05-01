Rockford Police confirm one dead in overnight shooting on Lapey Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — New from overnight, Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at the 3000 block of Lapey Street in Rockford.

Police say one victim, a 42-year old male has sustained life-threatening injuries, and has succumbed to those injuries this morning.

Police ask to all individuals to please avoid the area, adding, if you have any information on the shooting please contact officials.

