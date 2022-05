The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies lived up to the hype in Game 1. It had all the action you could hope for, including a Draymond Green ejection and a game-winning shot attempt by Ja Morant. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the layup attempt at the buzzer was unable to fall and the Warriors stole Game 1 by a score of 117-116.

