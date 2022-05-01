Poll Finds A Strong Majority In Support Of Florida’s Parental Rights In Education Law

A poll released Thursday by The Federalist and Susquehanna Polling drew attention for noting that President Joe Biden’s approval rating had dropped to a lowly 39 percent, and that Republicans hold a 10-point advantage over Democrats on the generic congressional ballot.

But buried down in the poll was this question:

“Florida recently passed a law prohibiting public school teachers from introducing sexual topics to elementary school children without parental consent. Do you support or oppose proposals that protect young children from being exposed to sexual topics by school employees without parental consent or knowledge?”

The outcome: 61 percent “strongly” supported laws such as Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, while support overall reached 70 percent.

In contrast, just 11 percent “strongly” opposed such measures, while total opposition stood at 23 percent.

As Floridians now well know, the law said plainly that its purpose was to forbid classroom instruction by school districts or classroom teachers on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3.

Yet Disney spoke out against the measure after it passed, saying it “should never” have become law. The entertainment behemoth also vowed to work to repeal the law in the legislature or get it overturned in court.

Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded by enacting a law that strips Disney of its home-rule power in 2023.

The Federalist/Susquehanna poll only confirms what at least four other surveys have found since the law erupted into a national controversy.

As The Free Press has reported over the past six weeks:

A Politico/Morning Consult national poll found that 51 percent of all respondents supported the law, while just 34 percent did not.

A national poll by the conservative Daily Wire news website found that 64 percent supported the law’s language – as did 62 percent of Democrats – compared to just 21 percent who opposed.

Another national survey, by Public Opinion Strategies, found that registered voters backed the law by a 61-26 margin. That ratio increased to 67-21 when those surveyed were asked if they “believe it is inappropriate for teachers or school personnel to discuss gender identity” issues to kids in those grades. In this poll, Democrats agreed with DeSantis and GOP lawmakers by a 55-29 margin.

Finally, a poll by Alvarado Strategies, a South Florida Democratic pollster, revealed that Democrats who intend to vote in Florida’s upcoming primary elections support the Parental Rights in Education law by 52 percent to 36 percent.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .