Lakeland, FL

Polk County Sheriff Seeking Suspect In Lakeland Credit Card Fraud

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft-fraud case in which credit cards were stolen from a victim.

One of the cards was used at Tony’s Liquors at 4009 Knights Station Road near Lakeland on April 5th. The person who used the card was captured on a security video.

She is the white female seen in the photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxceP_0fPiqSDb00

If you recognize this woman, or have other information which might be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Ryan at 863-292-3396.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

