Polk County Sheriff Seeking Suspect In Lakeland Credit Card Fraud

LAKELAND, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft-fraud case in which credit cards were stolen from a victim.

One of the cards was used at Tony’s Liquors at 4009 Knights Station Road near Lakeland on April 5th. The person who used the card was captured on a security video.

She is the white female seen in the photos below.

If you recognize this woman, or have other information which might be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Ryan at 863-292-3396.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

