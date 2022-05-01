ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County cuts gas tax, effective June 1

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
At a special meeting Friday, Wayne County Supervisors voted to cut the county’s gas tax from four percent to eight cents per gallon. The Finger Lakes Times reports the cut will take effect June 1, when the state’s recently-announced gas tax holiday...

