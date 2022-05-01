ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Amy Klobuchar the lessons she learned from Walter Mondale

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Mondale is being remembered on Sunday, as political leaders...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

Biden remembers former VP Walter Mondale in touching speech

After former Vice President Walter Mondale's memorial service was delayed for a year due to the pandemic, President Joe Biden traveled to the University of Minnesota on Sunday to pay tribute to his longtime friend. Biden looked back on their decades-long friendship, calling Mondale “one of the toughest, smartest people” he had ever worked with.May 2, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Biden remembers Walter Mondale as a "giant" in American politics

President Biden remembered former Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale on Sunday as a "giant in American political history." Driving the news: Speaking at a public memorial service in Minneapolis, the president lauded Mondale as a mentor and friend who, in addition to having a lasting impact on the nation, was one of the smartest, most decent men he had ever met. "At every turn, Fritz reflected the light of this nation, who we are, where we can be," Biden said.The big picture: Mondale, a former U.S. senator, ambassador to Japan and 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, died in April 2021...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak at a memorial service in Minnesota on Sunday for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last April at age 93. Biden will travel to Minneapolis for the event at the University of Minnesota. The president has described Mondale as a “dear friend and mentor” and “one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Walter Mondale
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy