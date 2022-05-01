Amy Klobuchar the lessons she learned from Walter Mondale

President Biden remembered former Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale on Sunday as a "giant in American political history." Driving the news: Speaking at a public memorial service in Minneapolis, the president lauded Mondale as a mentor and friend who, in addition to having a lasting impact on the nation, was one of the smartest, most decent men he had ever met. "At every turn, Fritz reflected the light of this nation, who we are, where we can be," Biden said.The big picture: Mondale, a former U.S. senator, ambassador to Japan and 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, died in April 2021...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO