ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers in Plain City

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klcsu_0fPipVpZ00

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Plain City Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in which a man fired at police officers after a domestic assault call was made.

Police say that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call just after 10:30pm Saturday about a domestic assault involving a man and woman at the 300 block of Wesley Street.

Plain City officers arrived to the scene where the man inside fired shots at them from a window before multiple agencies arrived to create a perimeter, according to the release.

One man critical after Southern Orchards house fire

Police state more shots were fired inside the home and then once again at officers. The male suspect was then shot at by officers and was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

He is now in custody with charges under review for domestic violence and assault on an officer, according to police.

No officers, deputies, or troopers were injured in the shooting, per Plain City Police.

Personnel from the Union and Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Marysville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Columbus Police Helicopter Unit all responded to this shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
City
Plain City, OH
County
Madison County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Madison County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Domestic Violence#Fire Police#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Riverside Hospital#Madison County Sheriff#Marysville Police#Ohio State Highway Patrol
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after shooting in Mansfield: police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
MANSFIELD, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy