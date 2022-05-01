Police: Man in custody after shooting at officers in Plain City

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Plain City Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in which a man fired at police officers after a domestic assault call was made.

Police say that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call just after 10:30pm Saturday about a domestic assault involving a man and woman at the 300 block of Wesley Street.

Plain City officers arrived to the scene where the man inside fired shots at them from a window before multiple agencies arrived to create a perimeter, according to the release.

Police state more shots were fired inside the home and then once again at officers. The male suspect was then shot at by officers and was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

He is now in custody with charges under review for domestic violence and assault on an officer, according to police.

No officers, deputies, or troopers were injured in the shooting, per Plain City Police.

Personnel from the Union and Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Marysville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Columbus Police Helicopter Unit all responded to this shooting.

