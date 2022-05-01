SEC baseball records, standings following April 30 contests
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.
NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.
The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.
Below are SEC team records and standings following April 30 contests during the seventh weekend of conference play.
