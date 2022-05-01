SEC baseball records, standings following April 30 contests

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following April 30 contests during the seventh weekend of conference play.

SEC East: Tennessee 39-4 (18-2 SEC)

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during the 2022 Vols’ baseball season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Vanderbilt 29-13 (10-11 SEC)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: South Carolina 22-20 (9-12 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEC East: Florida 25-17 (8-12 SEC)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC West: Arkansas 33-10 (13-7 SEC)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Auburn 31-13 (12-8 SEC)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC West: Mississippi State 25-19 (9-11 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Ole Miss 24-18 (7-13 SEC)