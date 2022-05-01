ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee's game No. 2 loss to Auburn

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) lost to No. 21 Auburn (31-13, 12-8 SEC), 8-6, Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will play for its 10th consecutive series victory in the series finale Sunday. First pitch for Sunday’s game No. 3 is slated for 1 p.m. EDT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Tennessee won game No. 1 of the series, 17-4, Friday.

The Vols have SEC series wins against South Carolina, at Ole Miss, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, Alabama and at Florida.

Following game No. 2, Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

