AL East Roundup (April 30): Yankees With 8th Straight With Shutout Win over Royals

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
 2 days ago

The New York Yankees won again on Saturday, getting six shutout innings from Gerrit Cole in a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. They are 15-6 now, and have the best record in baseball. Here is our AL East roundup for Saturday, with another Blue Jays win, and tough losses for Tampa Bay and Boston.

Here are the summaries from Saturday's games involving American League East teams, plus Sunday's schedule with starting pitchers and results from the week:

Saturday's results (April 30)

  • YANKEES 3, ROYALS 0: Gerrit Cole tossed six shutout innings for the second game in a row as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. Cole seems to have turned it around after three dismal starts out of the gate, allowing just five hits and two walks.
  • ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1: The Baltimore Orioles snapped a five-game losing steak with a 2-1 victory in 10 innings over the Boston Red Sox. They scored the winning run on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura.
  • TWINS 9, RAYS 1: Minnesota Twins starter Chris Archer returned home to Florida and pitched four solid innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in an easy 9-1 win. Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off of Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE
  • BLUE JAYS 2, ASTROS 1: Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit two home runs against his former team in a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros. The first homer came to lead off the first inning, his 46th career leadoff homer, tying him with Jimmy Rollins for No. 6 all-time.  For the complete story, CLICK HERE
Upcoming schedule

Sunday's games (May 1)

  • Boston Red Sox (Nick Pivetta 0-3, 8.27 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Jordan Lyles 21-2, 5.40 ERA), 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota Twins (Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA) at Tampa Bay Rays (Josh Fleming 2-2, 4.50 ERA) , 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Houston Astros (Framber Valdez 1-1, 3.15 ERA) at Toronto Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman 1-1, 2.19 ERA), 1:37 p.m. ET
  • New York Yankees (Luis Severino 2-0, 3.32 ERA) at Kansas City Royals (Daniel Lynch 2-1, 3.38 ERA), 2:10 p.m. ET

This week's results

Monday's results (April 25)

  • Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 2

Tuesday's results (April 26)

  • New York Yankees 12, Baltimore Orioles 8
  • Seattle Mariners 8, Tampa Bay Rays 4
  • Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 5, 10 innings.

Wednesday's results (April 27)

  • New York Yankees 5, Baltimore Orioles 2
  • Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 1
  • Tampa Bay Rays 3, Seattle Mariners 2

Thursday's results (April 28)

  • Toronto Blue Jays 1, Boston Red Sox 0
  • New York Yankees 10, Baltimore Orioles 5
  • Tampa Bay Rays 2, Seattle Mariners 1

Friday's results (April 29)

  • Boston Red Sox 3, Baltimore Orioles 1
  • Tampa Bay Rays 6, Minnesota Twins 1
  • Houston Astros 11, Toronto Blue Jays 7
  • New York Yankees 12, Kansas City Royals 2

Comments / 0

