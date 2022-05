Pasco Deputies Searching For Teen Who Was Last Seen Friday Morning In Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Aubrey Gifford, a missing-runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies say Gifford is 5’3”, approx. 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gifford was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on April 29 in the Little Rd. and SR 52 area of Hudson. Gifford was last seen wearing a blue shirt & blue jeans.

If you have any information on Gifford’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

