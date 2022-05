The Bucksport Baseball Team allowed their 1st runs of the season, but rolled to a 11-3 win over the George Stevens Academy Eagles on Monday afternoon, May 2nd in Bucksport. Gavyn Holyoke was on the mound for the Golden Bucks and he went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 10 while walking 3. Cam Rich came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings and striking out 3 while not allowing a hit.

