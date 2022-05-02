ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Coast Guard recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing near the San Luis Pass Bridge

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvNL1_0fPioEbj00

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in the water near the San Luis Pass Bridge.

The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities said they received a report from the Galveston Police Department at about 8:37 p.m. of the teenager who was last seen wade fishing just north of Freeport.

The teen's body was recovered at about 5:25 p.m. on Sunday by a Texas EquuSearch boat, according to the Coast Guard.

"San Luis Pass is an incredibly hazardous area for wade fishing and swimming due to strong tidal currents and rapidly changing water depth, especially at night," said Coast Guard Capt. Keith. "It is heartbreaking that a fishing trip with friends and family ended this way. We offer this young man's family our deepest condolences for their unimaginable loss."

ABC13 spoke with a fisherman who had been fishing in the area all night. He said the conditions Saturday night were too dangerous.

"It was very dangerous. I was going to kayak some baits out, but I decided it was potentially not very safe to be out in the water. So, I put my waders on and I felt the current. It was pulling me one way," said Bobby Hall.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 8

Jeremy Allen Jackson
4d ago

man people need to stop swimming and wade fishing there. its like every year someone is going missing there

Reply
4
Related
KHOU

Body found during search for teen last seen fishing near San Luis Pass bridge

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing teen was recovered Sunday night, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis. The discovery was made a day after he was last seen wade fishing off the far western tip of Galveston Island. The teen went missing while fishing near the San Luis Pass Bridge just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, TX
Freeport, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Kayaks#Texas Equusearch#Swimming#U S Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Coast Guard Capt#Twitter#Instagram
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy