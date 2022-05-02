Coast Guard recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing near the San Luis Pass Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in the water near the San Luis Pass Bridge.

Authorities said they received a report from the Galveston Police Department at about 8:37 p.m. of the teenager who was last seen wade fishing just north of Freeport.

The teen's body was recovered at about 5:25 p.m. on Sunday by a Texas EquuSearch boat, according to the Coast Guard.

"San Luis Pass is an incredibly hazardous area for wade fishing and swimming due to strong tidal currents and rapidly changing water depth, especially at night," said Coast Guard Capt. Keith. "It is heartbreaking that a fishing trip with friends and family ended this way. We offer this young man's family our deepest condolences for their unimaginable loss."

ABC13 spoke with a fisherman who had been fishing in the area all night. He said the conditions Saturday night were too dangerous.

"It was very dangerous. I was going to kayak some baits out, but I decided it was potentially not very safe to be out in the water. So, I put my waders on and I felt the current. It was pulling me one way," said Bobby Hall.