Sewer repairs leave roads closed

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Paving is expected to begin this week on a busy section of the West Virginia Turnpike under reconstruction in Mercer County. The work in the northbound lanes just north of the Bluestone Bridge covers just more than a mile. Crews are rebuilding the highway from the base. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fast lane should be ready for paving this week.
Voters in the city of Sturgis Tuesday approved a 10-year, 3-mill renewal request for ongoing street maintenance and repairs. Following the closing of the polls, 502 "yes" votes were recorded, and 266 "no" ballots were counted. The millage will levy three-mills, or $3 for each $1,000 of a home's taxable...
UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - During the severe thunderstorm on April 26, 2022, Zach Trover was working at home. “The couch is on this side of the room and the tv is over there.” Trover describes where he was as the storm started. “I came upstairs to get a drink,...
The 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension in Virginia has an opening date: December 2023. Transurban — which runs the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes and is financing 100% of the project — made the announcement Monday. “As you know, it’s been delayed. And we had been working...
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday at Blue Ridge Community College, VDOT’s Commonwealth Transportation Board held a public hearing for Valley residents to provide their input on proposed future projects. The proposed projects are in the six-year improvement plan for the Staunton District for the fiscal years 2023-2028.
