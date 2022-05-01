ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Sewer repairs leave roads closed

theriver953.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Front Royal will be making sewer repairs May 1-4 from 7 pm to 6 am. The...

theriver953.com

Metro News

Big Turnpike projects almost done

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Paving is expected to begin this week on a busy section of the West Virginia Turnpike under reconstruction in Mercer County. The work in the northbound lanes just north of the Bluestone Bridge covers just more than a mile. Crews are rebuilding the highway from the base. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fast lane should be ready for paving this week.
BECKLEY, WV
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis street millage renewal OK'd

Voters in the city of Sturgis Tuesday approved a 10-year, 3-mill renewal request for ongoing street maintenance and repairs. Following the closing of the polls, 502 "yes" votes were recorded, and 266 "no" ballots were counted. The millage will levy three-mills, or $3 for each $1,000 of a home's taxable...
STURGIS, MI
cbs19news

Fatal crash closed westbound I-64 on Afton Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VDOT holds public hearing on future projects

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday at Blue Ridge Community College, VDOT’s Commonwealth Transportation Board held a public hearing for Valley residents to provide their input on proposed future projects. The proposed projects are in the six-year improvement plan for the Staunton District for the fiscal years 2023-2028.
WEYERS CAVE, VA

