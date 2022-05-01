ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Pippen takes another shot at Michael Jordan over DPOY snub

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pippen had some more salty comments this week about his former Chicago Bulls teammate Jordan. Pippen, who was known for his defensive prowess during his NBA career, complained that he never won a Defensive Player of the Year Award due to all of the attention that Jordan got from the media. “I think they were too busy watching Michael,” said Pippen in an interview with TrashTalkProduction.

While the interviewer did not press Pippen further on the subject, it is pretty curious that Pippen never won DPOY during his 17-season career. Granted, Jordan only won the award once during his own career (in Pippen’s rookie season with the Bulls). Pippen did also manage to get plenty of recognition otherwise with eight total All-Defensive team selections while in Chicago. -via Larry Brown Sports / May 1, 2022

