Urijah Faber has explained why TJ Dillashaw vs Aljamain Sterling is the fight that needs to be made at bantamweight. Following on from Aljamain Sterling’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, fans have been wondering who the champion will defend the belt against next. The division is as stacked as it’s ever been but in terms of top contenders, the two in the running right now are TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO