The New York Mets began the season as one of the hottest teams in all of MLB and took a 16-7 overall record into the first midweek of May. Like other clubs, though, the Mets had to trim their roster down to 26 players on Monday and did so by designating well-respected veteran Robinson Cano for assignment even though the eight-time All-Star is owed $24 million for the 2022 campaign and again next year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO