Pasco Sheriff Investigating Saturday Shooting With One Victim In Dade City

DADE CITY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a truck toward a group of people in the Patchoosa Ave. area of Dade City around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Deputies say that one individual was struck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This individual is not cooperating with detectives at this time, and as such, we do not have any information on the suspect,” Pasco Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle, which drove away when they spotted deputies.

The vehicle was later found again but the occupants had abandoned it and ran.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .