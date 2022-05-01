Pelosi vows US support for Ukraine ‘until the fight is done’ after Zelensky meeting

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged unwavering ​US ​support for Ukraine “until the fight is done” after she and a congressional delegation held an unannounced meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Pelosi and Zelensky both posted tweets of the meeting – with the Ukraine leader linking to video of him wearing fatigues and surrounded by armed guards as he greeted the Democratic congressional members in Kyiv on Saturday.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video posted on her account.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of a Congressional delegation visited Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Pelosi is the highest ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

Zelensky, the day before, greeted the delegation, which included Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Gregory Meeks of New York,​ and expressed his gratitude ​​”to you for this signal of strong support from the United States, the people, and Congress — bicameral and bipartisan support.”

“This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation,”​ he said.

Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. STRINGER/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Nancy Pelosi said Zelensky urged the US to continue providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Pelosi, in a statement released on Sunday, said Zelensky urged the US to continue providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance in the wake of what it called “Putin’s diabolic invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package​,” Pelosi’s statement said.​

“Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelensky for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression​,” it continued.

Pelosi on Sunday pledged unwavering ​US ​support for Ukraine “until the fight is done.” Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

President Biden last week asked Congress to approve $33 billion in new funding for Ukraine.

The package includes $20.4 billion in military spending, $8.5 billion in cash for Ukraine’s government and $3 billion in humanitarian relief.

Pelosi and the other Democrats are expected to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other top officials.

Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the delegation, which included Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Gregory Meeks of New York. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

With Post wires