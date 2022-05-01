ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi vows US support for Ukraine ‘until the fight is done’ after Zelensky meeting

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIa1z_0fPim8T200

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged unwavering ​US ​support for Ukraine “until the fight is done” after she and a congressional delegation held an unannounced meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Pelosi and Zelensky both posted tweets of the meeting – with the Ukraine leader linking to video of him wearing fatigues and surrounded by armed guards as he greeted the Democratic congressional members in Kyiv on Saturday.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video posted on her account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAfiU_0fPim8T200
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of a Congressional delegation visited Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion.
EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Pelosi is the highest ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

Zelensky, the day before, greeted the delegation, which included Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Gregory Meeks of New York,​ and expressed his gratitude ​​”to you for this signal of strong support from the United States, the people, and Congress — bicameral and bipartisan support.”

“This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation,”​ he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGr6Z_0fPim8T200
Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
STRINGER/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2TJX_0fPim8T200
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022.
EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyGQi_0fPim8T200
Nancy Pelosi said Zelensky urged the US to continue providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Pelosi, in a statement released on Sunday, said Zelensky urged the US to continue providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance in the wake of what it called “Putin’s diabolic invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package​,” Pelosi’s statement said.​

“Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelensky for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression​,” it continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsGHc_0fPim8T200
Pelosi on Sunday pledged unwavering ​US ​support for Ukraine “until the fight is done.”
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

President Biden last week asked Congress to approve $33 billion in new funding for Ukraine.

The package includes $20.4 billion in military spending, $8.5 billion in cash for Ukraine’s government and $3 billion in humanitarian relief.

Pelosi and the other Democrats are expected to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other top officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yzX4_0fPim8T200
Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the delegation, which included Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Gregory Meeks of New York.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

Moscow confirms attack on Kyiv during UN chief’s visit

Moscow has confirmed it carried out an airstrike on Kyiv during a visit by the UN secretary general, António Guterres, as Ukraine acknowledged heavy losses from Russia’s attack in the east but said the invader’s casualties were “colossal”. The defence ministry said in its daily...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

RFE/RL journalist dies in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. RFE/RL journalist Vira Hyrych has died in Kyiv after a Russian missile strike hit the residential building where she lived in the Ukrainian capital. Hyrych’s body was found early in the morning on April 29...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Dozens leave Mariupol plant as Pelosi slams Russian 'bullies'

Dozens of civilians have left a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russia said on Sunday, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised to support Ukraine against Russian "bullies" after visiting Kyiv. "On April 30, following the implementation of a ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, two groups of civilians have left the residential buildings adjacent to the site of the Azovstal steel plant," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram on Sunday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Gregory Meeks
MarketWatch

Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “ferocity” and resolve of Ukrainians face to face with their leader in a weekend visit to Kyiv undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was the most...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#House Of Representatives#Russia#Democratic#Congressional#Epa Ukrainian#State#Defense
POLITICO

Russia 'several days' behind in Donbas

With help from Nahal Toosi, Bryan Bender and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Defense officials assess that Russia is “several days” behind schedule in achieving its objectives in the Donbas, hobbled by logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance, the Pentagon said Friday.
MILITARY
UPI News

Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed

The question haunting Washington and other capitals is whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. What would be his reasoning? What might be the consequences? And what can be done now to prevent Putin even from considering that use?. If the war in Ukraine...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain says 'Battle of Donbas' remains Russia’s main strategic focus

April 29 (Reuters) - The "Battle of Donbas" remains Russia’s main strategic focus in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. "In these oblasts fighting has been particularly heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Civilians leave besieged Mariupol steelworks after Putin said not even a ‘fly’ should escape

Up to 25 civilians have fled a besieged steel factory in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians are reportedly still trapped inside.The Azovstal steelworks, in southern Ukraine, is the only part of Mariupol that has still not fallen to the control of Vladimir Putin’s troops. On 20 April, it was reported that the site was heavily bombarded by Russian soldiers. Since then, people have taken cover in basement areas.Kremlin-backed media reported that 25 civilians – including six children under the age of 14 – had left the plant, but reports did not state where they went to. Ukrainian soldiers inside...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Makes Surprise Visit With Lawmakers To President Zelensky In Kyiv & Twitter Cheers

Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and assure the people of his war-torn country that the United States backs them in their fight against Russia. The House Speaker, who led a congressional delegation in offering the support, became the highest-ranking US government official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion more than two months ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy