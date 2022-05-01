49-year-old woman shot by Durham police, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A 49-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot by a Durham police officer.

The Durham Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Allagosh Drive, in an area southeast of the city, according to a news release.

Officers had been responding to a reported indecent exposure when they say they encountered an armed woman.

An officer shot the woman, and she was taken to the hospital. Police did not identify the woman or say what kind of weapon she was carrying.

Police have not said why the officer shot the woman, whether she was involved in the reported indecent exposure, or whether anyone was charged during the incident.

Investigator M.P. Strickland has been placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure when police officers shoot someone.

Durham police said Strickland was wearing a body camera, but added they did not plan to petition the courts for release of the footage.

Last month, a suspect in a fatal Durham shooting who fled to New Mexico was killed by local officers in that state during an alleged armed altercation , The N&O reported.

In January, Durham police officers fatally shot a 51-year-old man as he reportedly attacked a gas station clerk.