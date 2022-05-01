ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating improves slightly: poll

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRHqZ_0fPim33P00
Tweet

President Biden’s approval rating increased slightly over the past two months, according to a new poll, but the latest numbers illustrate frustrations the American public still have with Democrats on a number of issues.

The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, found that 42 percent of respondents approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president — up 5 percentage points from February’s 37 percent, which marked his low point in Post-ABC News surveys.

Fifty-two percent said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, which is down 55 percent from February.

The president received his highest approval rating, 51 percent, on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He drew the lowest numbers for inflation, with only 28 percent of U.S. adults giving him positive marks.

While Biden’s approval rating has ticked up, adults in the U.S. said Republicans are handling a number of key issues better than Democrats, a sign that Democrats may have a difficult time in the November midterm elections — which has been predicted by a number of individuals.

Poll respondents sided with Republicans over Democrats on the economy, crime and inflation. U.S. adults did, however, say Democrats are handling education and schools and immigration better than the GOP.

A poll of the generic midterm ballot, however, shows that the two parties are on equal footing — 46 percent of respondents said they would lean toward voting for a Democratic candidate if the election were held today, while 45 percent sided with a Republican candidate.

The poll, conducted between April 24 and April 28, surveyed 1,004 adults. The margin of sampling error is 3.5 percentage points.

Comments / 56

Pamela Aker
2d ago

why did it improve he hasn't done anything. The borders are still the same, recession is still the same, price of gas is still the same. so tell me why is it improving, know one in their right mind would say it's improving

Reply(3)
24
snafu u2
2d ago

Improved where ?? Any changes in # BRANDON'S PRICE HIKE / # BRANDON'S CRIME HIKE / # BRANDON'S BORDER CRISIS - ALL QUID - NOT PUTIN - NOT TRUMP !!

Reply
14
Davidpherrman
2d ago

Yup, Biden's favorability rating improved because a certain segment of society think he is coming into his own and doing a better job. The problem is those are the same people that believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus!!!!

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Approval Rating#Education And Schools#Republicans#American#Democrats#The Washington Post#Post Abc News#Gop#Democratic
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

How does Utah feel about President Joe Biden? New poll shows slight change

Facing dueling crises of rising inflation and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden has seen a slight uptick in approval rating with some Utah voters, though the president remains deeply unpopular in the state. According to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, 34% of respondents...
UTAH STATE
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy