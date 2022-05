With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...

