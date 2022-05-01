ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

More than 30,000 runners participating in Pittsburgh Marathon

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZXNY_0fPikmZ900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbOGF_0fPikmZ900
Pittsburgh Marathon underway as runners pound the pavement 02:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Marathon is underway, but conditions are less than ideal for the participants thanks to rainy weather and a chance of storms.

Rumbles of thunder could be heard as the runners lined up at the start line.

Mayor Ed Gainey sounded the starting horn.


The handcycle division were the first to start the race around 7 a.m., and then it was the elite runners turn. The rest of the participants followed.

City officials estimate more than 32,000 runners are participating this year. The race will take them through 14 neighborhoods.

OTHER LINKS:

Because of the rain, race medical personnel were preparing for bumps, bruises and scrapes, as well as the possibility of runners getting cold.

However, there are 17 aid stations along the racecourse for anyone who needs medical assistance.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh hosts 2022 commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready job market - here they come!The University of Pittsburgh Class of 2022 are now college graduates. 2,200 graduates walked across the stage at the Peterson Event Center to get their diplomas on Sunday before a crowd of about 10,000. Former Buffalo Bills running back and Pitt alum Louis Riddick was the keynote speaker. On Saturday, Pitt hosted a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. The class of 2020 was deprived of a ceremony because of the pandemic and 280 graduates made the walk across the stage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Youth sports free for kids in Colorado Springs until 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is offering thousands of local kids the chance to participate in youth sports, free of charge through at least 2026. City officials say this opportunity is made possible by a program created by Olympic City USA. According to the city, the biggest help to the The post Youth sports free for kids in Colorado Springs until 2026 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh return for 5th season of sightseeing tours

A brand-new boat joins two others for the fifth season of Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh, a company that offers sightseeing tours on their unusual little boats on the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers. They’re recognizable by their thatched roofs and bamboo poles gliding along the river, like a floating Hawaiian-style...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KKTV

Free youth sports in Colorado Springs for many, upcoming registration for fall soccer is May 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to grants and donations, thousands of local kids will get to enjoy youth sports for free through a Colorado Springs program. The next sport kids can get registered for is Prek-4th grade 2022 fall soccer. The $78 registration fee will be waved for the first 460 kids. Click here for more information and to register starting May 9. The registration fee being waived is on a first come, first served basis as there are no income or eligibility requirements. There are limited spots for each level where the registration fee will be waived.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

NY man cycling across America falls in love with Cincinnati

A New York man who is cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year as part of a unique, all-American cross-country journey has revealed his favorite city so far — and why he's considering starting a new life there when his trip is finished. Bob Barnes, 52,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Runners#Kdka#Handcycle#The Pittsburgh Marathon#Gainey Ed
News On 6

Ironman Triathlon Returning To Tulsa

The Ironman Triathlon will return to Tulsa for the second year in a row in just a couple of weeks. The race will begin early in the morning on Sunday, May 22. Organizers of this year's race say their goal this year was to use less space to reduce the overall impact on the public and steer clear of the PGA Championship, which is happening the same week.
TULSA, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

The marathon that nearly didn't happen: The story from Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The first Pittsburgh Marathon in its normal state in three years drew more than 17,000 participants for the full and half marathons. Although, rocky weather threatened to shut the whole thing down. KDKA's First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley, also the official meteorologist of the Pittsburgh Marathon said all the race directors were huddled around him as the mainline of storms moved in around 9 a.m.Their chief concern was the safety of the runners. "The number one thing that they're concerned with is the safety that you know, they don't care about the records or anything else, I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy