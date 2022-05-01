More than 30,000 runners participating in Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Marathon is underway, but conditions are less than ideal for the participants thanks to rainy weather and a chance of storms.

Rumbles of thunder could be heard as the runners lined up at the start line.

Mayor Ed Gainey sounded the starting horn.



The handcycle division were the first to start the race around 7 a.m., and then it was the elite runners turn. The rest of the participants followed.

City officials estimate more than 32,000 runners are participating this year. The race will take them through 14 neighborhoods.

Because of the rain, race medical personnel were preparing for bumps, bruises and scrapes, as well as the possibility of runners getting cold.

However, there are 17 aid stations along the racecourse for anyone who needs medical assistance.

