Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant

By Reuters
 2 days ago

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine, May 1 (Reuters) - A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation centre after leaving the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters photographs showed earlier on Sunday around 40 civilians arriving at the centre in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

