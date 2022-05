Clayton Kershaw added yet another accomplishment to his decorated career during Saturday night’s 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. With a runner on first base and no outs in the top of the fourth inning, Kershaw struck out Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson on a breaking ball. The strikeout helpd Kershaw become the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He finished the evening with seven strikeouts in six innings for a total of 2,700.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO