ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Freedom of the Seas Live Blog - Day 2 - Nassau

By Jenna DeLaurentis
royalcaribbeanblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the second day of our 3-night Bahamas cruise and we docked in Nassau this morning around 7:30AM. I always love visiting the Bahamas, and I was looking forward to today's shore excursion to the picturesque Pearl Island. Watching the ship sail into port is always a nice...

www.royalcaribbeanblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of The Seas#Independence Of The Seas#Cruise Line#Blog#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean#The Royal Beach Club#Windjammer
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Architectural Digest

The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

This truth is undeniable: Mexico is always a good idea. And the resorts in Mexico are equally enticing. With so many distinctive cultures, styles, cuisines, and beliefs, the United States’ southern neighbor is gloriously diverse and endlessly exciting. That even applies to a narrower zone: mainland Mexico’s long Pacific Coast. There, destinations such as Careyes are the epitome of imaginations running wild to build—over half a century—one of the most original and vibrant beach communities in the world. Elsewhere, recognizable luxury brands have created resorts that turn fantasy into reality. Here, the seven most spectacular resorts in Mexico stretching up and down the Pacific coast, with views for days, not to mention, at certain times, sea turtles and humpback whales.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho8.com

The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?. The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim. The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common:...
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Ruins, reefs, romantic beaches and more of the best places to visit in Central America

If you’ve ever dreamed of hiking a volcano, and exploring ancient ruins, and snorkeling across a coral reef all in one trip, then Central America is the place for you. Its seven countries offer some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. History buffs will have a hard time choosing between Maya ruins and colonial cities. Nature lovers can stalk monkeys and sloths on treks through the jungle. Or watch newly hatched turtles scramble for the sea. Surfers and beach bums will be satisfied, too – there are endless seaside dream destinations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in New Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship and the world’s largest ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Europe where the vessel will begin offering seven night cruises from Barcelona and Rome on Sunday. Wonder of the Seas is the cruise line’s fifth Oasis class cruise ship. The vessel brought...
EUROPE
Ozarks First.com

Mexico Caribbean beaches may see worst sargassum since 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the problem of foul-smelling sargassum — a seaweed-like algae — on the country’s Caribbean coast beaches is “alarming.”. The arrival of heaps of brown, foul-smelling sargassum on the coast’s normally pristine white sand beaches comes just as tourism is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, though job recovery in the country’s top tourist destination has been slower.
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Adding Unique Features to New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line revealed details on a new cruise ship that will debut later this year and unique features that celebrate the cruise line’s 50 years of offering cruises. The Golden Jubilee will be a new bar and lounge on Carnival Celebration’s final, to-be-announced zone. It will highlight Carnival Cruise Line’s evolution of ships over the last 50 years and weave its past with its present and looking to the future of Carnival cruise ships.
MARDI GRAS
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM

‘Mafia at Sea’: Cruise ship full of Bills fans sets sail

MIAMI (WIVB) — They’re off! A ship full of Buffalo Bills fans is headed to the Bahamas for what’s expected to be a wild week. Last year, Bills fan Victoria Pascuzzi posted the idea of a Bills Mafia cruise on social media and received a lot of positive feedback. She brought in a friend who owns a travel agency and the two helped facilitate the entire trip. After some hiccups with Carnival, Royal Caribbean stepped in and offered to host them.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

The best hotels in Miami (old)

Bling, beachy, artsy Miami has plenty of places to bed down in style. Here’s our list of stand-out stays to get you started.The Independent’s hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn revenue if you click the links and book but we never allow this to affect our coverage.EAST, MiamiNeighbourhood: Brickell, Downtown MiamiThere’s much for the design-lover to swoon at in this Downtown Miami hotel. Brutalist concrete punctuated by pops of orange in the spacious outdoor pool area; lush alfresco garden dining spaces slung with terracotta light fixtures; and sleek modern guest rooms, with...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Popular Shore Excursion in Alaska for Cruise Visitors is Restricted

One of the most popular attractions in Alaska, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, will not be running as scheduled this summer. Due to the border controls between the Alaskan and Canadian Borders, the train’s operators feel that there are too many obstacles to make the tours viable.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy