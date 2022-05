The Los Angeles Angels were given a major scare when Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game early after suffering an apparent injury. The Angels revealed he was feeling discomfort in his groin, prompting the team to send Jack Mayfield up to pinch-hit for the superstar. After the game, Ohtani had a message for fans in Anaheim after the team’s win over the White Sox, and he ensured supporters that he plans to be back in the lineup for Monday’s game, via Jeff Fletcher.

