ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man, 39, fatally stabbed inside Times Square Dave & Busters: NYPD

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Times Square Dave & Busters late Saturday night, following reports of a dispute in the game room of the multi-story entertainment complex. Police responded just...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police arrest Manhattan father for death of 3-month-old baby: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who allegedly killed his infant son in Manhattan was arrested by police, according to officials. The baby, who was 3 months old, was unconscious, unresponsive and had trauma to his head when he was taken to a hospital Monday morning, authorities said. He was pronounced dead and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime#The New York Post
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Girl stabbed, woman pepper-sprayed in Manhattan group attack, police say

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A girl was stabbed and a woman was pepper-sprayed during a group attack in Manhattan on Saturday, police said. The two victims were involved in a dispute with a group of four women in the vicinity of State and Bridge streets at around 9:40 p.m., according to authorities. One woman […]
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

NYPD: Man raped woman after chokehold left her unconscious

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of raping and robbing a woman in Brooklyn. It happened inside a building at 88 Monument Walk on April 21 at around 11:30 p.m., NYPD said. According to investigators, the man asked a woman inside the building for sex, but...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
51K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy