FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Organizers in Fort Mill are postponing the start of the 2022 South Carolina Strawberry Festival due to the threat of severe weather. People all over the state descend on Fort Mill to ride rides and play games. But since opening her business, Angela Dykes has been working it. She has a business called Sweet Talk Spices LLC that specializes in spices and rubs. Her business is local to Fort Mill.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO