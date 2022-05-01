ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For May PDUFA Dates

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fh9Nk_0fPijGTo00
  • The PDUFA calendar for May is relatively light, with six investigational therapies awaiting regulatory nod
  • Phathom looks ahead to its maiden approval, while Verrica is hoping to see no further delays following multiple disappointments

The month of April was a mixed one for regulatory approvals. The Food and Drug Administration delayed approvals for at least three treatment candidates. New molecular entity, or NME, approvals, a measure of innovation in drug research, tapered to merely one for the month.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI was among the fortunate ones, as the biopharma snagged approval for its Igalmi as a treatment option for agitation associated with neurological disorders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's BMY heart disease drug mavacamten, which came into its stable following the Myokardia acquisition, cleared the regulatory hurdle. The FDA also gave its nod for the label expansion of Supernus Pharmaceutical, Inc.'s SUPN Qelbree to be used as a treatment option for attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome in adults.

Here are the key PDUFA dates scheduled for May:

Can Phathom Snag Its Maiden Nod?

Company: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT

Type of Application: new drug applications

Candidate: Vonoprazan

Indication: bacterial infection

Date: May 3

Phathom, a clinical-state biopharma, submitted two NDAs to the FDA in September 2021, seeking approvals of two vonoprazan combinations, one with amoxicillin and another with clarithromycin and amoxicillin, as treatment options for Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.

The current standard-of-care therapies, according to the company, now have reduced impact for eradicating the bacterial infection in the U.S. It sees the two combo treatments as offering two new therapeutic options providing superior eradication rates as compared to the standard-of-care of lansoprazole-based triple therapy.

Contingent on the FDA approving the two combinations, the company expects a launch in the U.S. in the second half of 2022.

Pfizer-Myovant Hope For Myfembree Label Expansion Despite FDA Warning Of Deficiency In Application

Company: Pfizer, Inc. PFE and Myovant Sciences, Inc. MYOV

Type of Application: supplemental NDA

Candidate: Myfembree

Indication: endometriosis related severe pain

Date: May 6

Myfembree, co-developed and commercialized by Pfizer and Myovant, is being evaluated for the management of moderate-to-severe pain associated with endometriosis. It is a convenient one pill, once-a-day treatment option.

The companies announced last month that the FDA communicated to them certain deficiencies in the NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing

In May 2021, the FDA approved the treatment for managing heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.

Can Third Time Be The Charm For Verrica?

Company: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA

Type of Application: NDA

Candidate: VP-102

Indication: viral skin infection

Date: May 24

VP-102, or cantharidin 0.7% topical solution, is being evaluated as a potential treatment option for molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Molluscum, according to Verrica, is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people, primarily children, in the U.S.

Verrica's original NDA submitted in late 2019 was rejected by the FDA, and following a resubmission by the company, a new PDUFA goal date was announced. The company faced another setback when the drug regulator extended the review period by three months.

Following the extended review, the FDA issued a second complete response letter in September 2021, citing deficiencies at a facility of a contract manufacturer. Verrica's second resubmission was accepted for review in mid-December.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Awaits Approval For Immunotherapy Combo In Esophageal Cancer

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Type of Application: supplemental biologic license application

Candidate: Opdivo and Yervoy

Indication: esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Date: May 28

The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's cancer immunotherapies Opdivo and Yervoy are being evaluated as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced, metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

According to statistics quoted by the company, about 19,000 people were diagnosed with esophageal cancer in the U.S. in 2020 and 15,000 died. The Opdivo-Yervoy combo will likely improve upon outcomes with the current standard-of-care, the company said.

Can Amicus Take Its Rare Genetic Disease Treatment Past The Finish Line?

Company: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD

Type of Application: NDA

Candidate: miglustat for AT-GAA

Indication: Pompe disease

Date: May 29

AT-GAA is an investigational two-component therapy that consists of cipaglucosidase alfa, administered in conjunction with miglustat. It is being evaluated for an inherited lysosomal disorder. The disease can be debilitating and is characterized by severe muscle weakness that worsens over time.

Pompe disease ranges from a rapidly fatal infantile form with significant impacts on heart function to a more slowly progressive, late-onset form primarily affecting skeletal muscle. It is estimated that Pompe disease affects approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people worldwide.

Eton Hopes to Earn Milestone Payment From Epilepsy Drug Approval

Company: Azurity Pharma

Type of Application: NDA

Candidate: ET-105 (lamotrigine for oral suspension)

Indication: epilepsy

Date: May

Azurity Pharma acquired lamotrigine from Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON in February 2021, and it has submitted to the FDA results of the product's human factor study in the fourth quarter of 2021. Following this, the agency assigned a PDUFA goal date of May. Eton stands to receive $5 million in milestone payment from Azurity upon the approval and launch of lamotrigine.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Molecular Partners Plunges On Double Bad News, Pfizer/BioNTech Seek Nod For COVID-19 Shot In Kids, Pfizer Invests In Zentalis

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Pfizer, BioNTech Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Years. Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have submitted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for a 10-µg booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

U.S. FDA Rejects HUTCHMED's New Drug Application For Surufatinib In Neuroendocrine Tumors

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The regulatory agency determined that the current data package, based on two positive...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pfizer Leans Heavily on COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatments in Q1

Pfizer reported first-quarter revenues of $25.7 billion, a whopping 82% operational growth. This growth was largely driven by its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech and its antiviral drug, Paxlovid. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most used in the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., it is authorized for everyone aged...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Nda#Pharmaceuticals#Pdufa#Nme#Igalmi#Bmy#Myokardia#Supn Qelbree
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

US-Russian Prisoner Swap Begs Question For Biden: What About Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan?

Russia releases a U.S. Marine veteran in a prisoner exchange. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan remain trapped in Russia. The Biden administration participated in a prisoner swap with Russia last week involving the exchange of a convicted Russian drug smuggler jailed in Connecticut for Trevor Reed a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Meanwhile, the fate of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan remains unclear.
MILITARY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
129K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy