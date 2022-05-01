ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau curlers bring home medals in national championships

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Wausau Curling Team Tamboli

Wausau’s junior curlers brought home medals in the National Junior Curling Championships which concluded yesterday at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover.

In the case of one of the teams, it was gold.

The women’s Team Tamboli, with Wausau West High School curler Amelia Hintz throwing lead, defeated the Sophia Ryhorchuk team from Minnesota, 9-8. The game came down to the final end as Tamboli—leading by two—took out the opponents’ second rock with the final shot, limiting them to one.

Others on the winning team were Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel and Tessa Thurlow from North Dakota.

It was the second close win over the Minnesotans. Team Tamboli edged them 6-5 in the playoff game on Friday.

In the men’s competition, the Wes Wendling team from Wausau, with John Wilkerson and Chris Kirsch also from Wausau, took the bronze medal. After advancing to the final four, they lost 5-4 to Team Sampson from Fargo, N.D., Saturday morning. Sampson scored the winning rock on the final shot in the last end.

Ultimately, Sampson won the championship with another nail-biter over the Kauffman team from Blaine, Minn. That final tally was 9-8, again with the winning point coming in the final end.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

