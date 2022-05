Wallingford police released video of a man who hurled a Siberian Husky puppy with its snout taped shut.

Animal control says the puppy had suffered fractures and injuries.

Police say they arrested a 27-year-old Wallingford resident on Friday, but was released on bond.

The puppy was treated and will be put up for adoption.

The 27-year-old is due back in court later this month.