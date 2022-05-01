ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as next commissioner

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Republican Sen. Manny Diaz as the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner on Friday. The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced...

Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Education
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Richard Corcoran
POLITICO

DeSantis insists Florida does not have a Disney problem

Hello and welcome to Friday. Spotlight — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wave of attention this week included a rock star welcome on Fox News Thursday night as well as a major write-up in The New York Times. This came on top of a raucous rally in Las Vegas, Nev., where the governor campaigned for longtime friend and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis trashes press association, says no thanks to a Twitter move to Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis put the kibosh Monday on talk of luring Twitter Inc. to Florida after Elon Musk takes control of the company — presuming the deal goes through. He also commented on a Twitter tweet by David Smiley, D.C. editor for the Miami Herald, that his name appeared on a program for the White […] The post DeSantis trashes press association, says no thanks to a Twitter move to Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
#Florida Education Board#Republican#Hispanic#The Board Of Education#The Florida Legislature#South Florida#Wpbf 25 News
AOL Corp

DeSantis vows to enact permitless carry law for Florida gun owners

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Friday that the state will have a “constitutional carry” law at some point before he leaves office. The measure would most likely allow Floridians to carry firearms without a permit or required safety training. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty...
FLORIDA STATE
Republican Party
Education
Politics
Twitter
click orlando

Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not as eager as the state’s chief financial officer to bring Twitter’s headquarters to the Sunshine State. After it was announced that Elon Musk was in a deal to purchase the social media platform in a $44-billion deal, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has begun an online campaign to encourage the billionaire businessman to bring Twitter’s headquarters to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rep. Soto speaks out over immigration concerns in Florida as lines dry up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a situation throughout the week that saw hundreds of recent migrants trying to meet with immigration specialists, the lengthy lines outside the Orlando immigration center are finally winding down. While community leaders and politicians attempted to help those waiting — which took days in many...
ORLANDO, FL

