1 dead, 5 injured in shootout during Mississippi Mudbug Festival

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — One person died and five others were injured after a shooting at a music festival in Mississippi on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. CDT at the state fairgrounds, where the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was being held.

Jones said an officer is believed to have killed one of the alleged shooters, WLBT-TV reported.

“We believe that the victim that is deceased was actively involved in the incident that was reported regarding the gunfire,” Jones said during a Sunday morning news conference. “I will not reveal the name or the agency the officer is affiliated with. That is something that will come out ... at a later date.”

The Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which began Wednesday was scheduled to run through Sunday, according to the Jackson Convention & Visitors Bureau website. It featured live bands, carnival rides and a crawfish boil, ABC News reported. Musical guests included Blue Oyster Cult, Laine Hardy and Bobby Rush.

Four people were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Jones said in a tweet early Sunday morning that all victims “appear to be stable at this time and don’t appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting.”

“We are still checking other hospitals to see if other individuals had been shot and were transported by private vehicles to other hospitals as well,” Jones told reporters.

Rides were shut down shortly after the shooting occurred and patrons were forced to leave, WLBT reported. Entry and exit points leading to the fairgrounds were eventually closed to the public.

Investigators detained two juveniles and gathered two rifles, one pistol and a vehicle for evidence, according to WAPT-TV.

A motive for the shooting was not known and the investigation is ongoing, NBC News reported. Jones said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the probe, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s very devastating and very tragic,” Jones told reporters. “This is what’s to be considered a very family-oriented event, where families come to enjoy entertainment and food. You have individuals with no regard for the lives and safety of those attending the event.

“I think that is a very coward(ly) and selfish act to involve so many innocent people that are here to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

