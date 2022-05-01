ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘It’s a busy time:’ Seminole election supervisor on challenges ahead of 2022 midterms

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Between new election laws and the late adoption of new congressional maps, it’s a busy time for Florida’s 67 election supervisors. A lot needs to be done before voters head to the polls for the August primaries, which will likely be their first time casting a ballot since...

www.clickorlando.com

Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
Seminole County, FL
Florida Elections
Florida State
Seminole, FL
Mims, FL
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Democratic Florida Gov. candidate Nikki Fried becomes one of the first her colleagues to publicly take off her mask on a plane and then says it was HER PARTY that made it possible to 'get back to normal'

Florida's Democratic Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried celebrated the end of the public transit mask mandate with a photo of her bare face on an airplane, while claiming that her party made that moment possible. 'Peace out to the TSA mask mandate, but also peace and respect to others, whether wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WESH

'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
FLORIDA STATE

