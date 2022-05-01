Sooners to the NFL: Where did Oklahoma's draft prospects end up after the 2022 NFL draft?

The Oklahoma Sooners had seven players taken in the 2022 NFL draft. That was tied with Alabama for fifth-most draft picks in this year’s draft. Georgia led the way with 15 picks while the SEC continued its dominance of sending players to the draft. They had 17 more draft selections than the Big 10 and 40 more players picked than the Big 12.

The Sooners didn’t hear a name called in the first round, which wasn’t surprising based on the way the players were ranked or being selected in mock drafts leading up to this weekend.

It was a long wait but finally, with the last pick of the second round, Nik Bonitto came off the board to the Denver Broncos. That last pick of the second round also happens to be the same pick in which the Kansas City Chiefs selected Creed Humphrey the year before. Will Bonitto have a similar impact in his rookie season?

In total, 11 of the 12 Oklahoma Sooners prospects have found new teams. Seven draft picks and four as undrafted free agents. The only one left without a new home at the moment is Gabe Brkic. An NFL team will likely bring him in for a tryout in the next few weeks or during training camp to compete for a kicking job.

Let’s look at where each Sooner will be making their new home.

64. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Denver Broncos

66. Brian Asamoah, LB, Minnesota Vikings

108. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Cleveland Browns

152. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Denver Broncos

202. Michael Woods II, WR, Cleveland Browns

223. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

257. Marquis Hayes, G, Arizona Cardinals

UDFA: Kennedy Brooks, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

UDFA: Jeremiah Hall, FB, New York Giants

UDFA: LaRon Stokes, DT, Arizona Cardinals

UDFA: Tyrese Robinson, OL, Washington Commanders