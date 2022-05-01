ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners to the NFL: Where did Oklahoma's draft prospects end up after the 2022 NFL draft?

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners had seven players taken in the 2022 NFL draft. That was tied with Alabama for fifth-most draft picks in this year’s draft. Georgia led the way with 15 picks while the SEC continued its dominance of sending players to the draft. They had 17 more draft selections than the Big 10 and 40 more players picked than the Big 12.

The Sooners didn’t hear a name called in the first round, which wasn’t surprising based on the way the players were ranked or being selected in mock drafts leading up to this weekend.

It was a long wait but finally, with the last pick of the second round, Nik Bonitto came off the board to the Denver Broncos. That last pick of the second round also happens to be the same pick in which the Kansas City Chiefs selected Creed Humphrey the year before. Will Bonitto have a similar impact in his rookie season?

In total, 11 of the 12 Oklahoma Sooners prospects have found new teams. Seven draft picks and four as undrafted free agents. The only one left without a new home at the moment is Gabe Brkic. An NFL team will likely bring him in for a tryout in the next few weeks or during training camp to compete for a kicking job.

Let’s look at where each Sooner will be making their new home.

64. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irKJa_0fPifjSF00

66. Brian Asamoah, LB, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Svs9o_0fPifjSF00

108. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csBYu_0fPifjSF00

152. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Syfou_0fPifjSF00

202. Michael Woods II, WR, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj1fL_0fPifjSF00

223. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNs08_0fPifjSF00

257. Marquis Hayes, G, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kBol_0fPifjSF00

UDFA: Kennedy Brooks, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

UDFA: Jeremiah Hall, FB, New York Giants

UDFA: LaRon Stokes, DT, Arizona Cardinals

UDFA: Tyrese Robinson, OL, Washington Commanders

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
