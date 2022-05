BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]

BISMARCK, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO