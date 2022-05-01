ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale

KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The service has since concluded. You can watch the full livestream on our YouTube channel, or below. President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz and senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar will speak during the memorial service for former Minnesota Senator and Vice President Walter Mondale on Sunday...

