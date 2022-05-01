ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners RB Kennedy Brooks signs as UDFA with Philadelphia Eagles

 3 days ago
Perhaps the most underappreciated player of the Lincoln Riley era is going to the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. OU’s 2021 leading rusher Kennedy Brooks is now reunited with former Sooner Jalen Hurts.

Brooks wasn’t highly regarded as a draft prospect, but he wasn’t expected to fall out of the draft entirely. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had him going in round six or seven.

This is a good value signing by the Eagles. Brooks has the potential to be a good RB2 to Miles Sanders.

He was very good in Norman for the three years he played. He racked up three 1,000-yard seasons on the ground and averaged seven yards per carry.

There are two huge knocks on Brooks’ game: His lack of explosiveness and lack of usage in the passing game.

Brooks does have good size at 215 pounds, but isn’t quite as big as NFL coaches would want a true power back. He also doesn’t have quite enough speed to threaten big plays out of the backfield.

Brooks does offer quite a few positives.

He brings stability and sure-hands. Brooks has a good feel for running between the tackles and didn’t lose a single fumble in college. If he can bring that to the next level, the Eagles will have a very reliable guy to spell Miles Sanders.

