We recently went to a theme park. Amanda, the three boys, and I had the greatest time. We did all we could to get our money’s worth out of our trips in the park.

My boys were troopers. They had so much fun, and we made so many great memories. Each day ended in complete exhaustion for all of us.

We had to keep close tabs on our four-year-old because he likes to wander. Instead of a leash, I just kept a hold of his hand — all day long. I’d give him brief breaks to rest his arm, but I wouldn’t let go for long. I’m six foot and four inches tall, so this is no small feat for his short arms.

At the end of the second day, I felt his little chubby hand gently enter my hand, and then slowly, all of his weight began to hang from that grip.

He added his weight to mine. I didn’t feel his almost fifty pounds, but I could tell I was relieving his tired legs. He finally walked out in front of me and held both hands up. I picked my boy up and placed him on my shoulders, where he rested his head on the top of mine. I never want to forget this precious memory with Graham.

I know it won’t be too long, and I won’t be able to walk holding his hand or carry him on my shoulders anymore. In a blink, he will be letting go more and more. I’ll miss these sweet chubby hands.

But, thankfully, we will lose that intimacy because of his maturity and strength. He will walk around this dangerous world independently and outgrow me in stature, intellect and sphere of influence. He will meet more people than I can keep up with and experience more things than I can control.

Parenting has taught me so much about God. However, the dynamic of outgrowing the parent is never a concern for God. We are never equals. We don’t outgrow or out-know Him.

We can mature the rest of our existence and learn much of the ever-expanding cosmos, yet every time we lean on Him, he feels the pleasure of a chubby little hand reaching up for help. Every time we pray, God’s hands grasp with joy the very ones that He designed to fit in His hands and gave everything He had in Jesus to purchase us back.

When I attended Bible college, we were learning many profound theological doctrines and practices when a friend of mine told me a thought. “When we fall asleep praying to God,” he said, “Do you think it offends Him, or does it feel like a baby falling asleep on your shoulder?” He said, “God must feel like He provides enough safety and peace that we can go off to sleep on our daddy.”

Until then, it wasn’t commonplace for me to feel so casual about God, but I think my friend was right.

Today, I know you are burdened. I know you carry fears and are tired. We don’t know how the world will pan out, and we are pressed on every side.

All of these things will wear you out. Tired traveler, reach your chubby sweet hand out to the only One who can carry you. Reach your hands up and give Him all your troubles because He cares for you!

Rest in Him today. I promise He would love to carry you awhile.

