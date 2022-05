ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Orlando could see a high temperature of 87 degrees.

The first half of the day remains dry, with showers possible in the afternoon.

By Sunday afternoon, the East Coast sea breeze will move inland.

This will allow for some showers and storms to develop this afternoon and early evening.