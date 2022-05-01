ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 firefighters injured battling 5-alarm fire in Chinatown

By Katie Corrado, Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moAAa_0fPiceDf00

NEW YORK (PIX11)— Five FDNY firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a five-alarm blaze in Chinatown late Saturday night, officials said.

Units responded to 6 Chatham Square at 11:45 p.m. for a fire on the first floor of the four-story mixed-occupancy building, according to an FDNY spokesman. The fire was placed under control at 6:02 a.m. Sunday.

The tremendous volume of the fire and the age of the building made it difficult to control the flames, FDNY officials said at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The firefighters were transported to area hospitals, said the spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

