Andre Iguodala to miss first two games vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Slater: Steven Adams out for Memphis, Andre Iguodala out for the Warriors in Game 1. Ziaire Williams questionable. No surprises on Warriors side of injury report. Iguodala ruled out for first two games of this series.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

All I know is that the Basketball Gods need to make sure Andre Iguodala is fully healthy to face his “former squad.” The young Grizzlies have talked a lot of trash about the future Hall of Famer (which is 100% cool), and it will be a fun storyline to follow! – 12:00 AM

Kerith Burke: “Huge loss for us” Kerr said about Andre, out with a neck injury. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 27, 2022

Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala is out for Game 5 tonight. Listed as a left cervical disc injury. Neck problem. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 27, 2022

Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated for his neck injury next Wednesday, per Warriors. So he will miss the end of this Nuggets series and, if they advance, at least the beginning portion of the second round. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 27, 2022