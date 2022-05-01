ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bandelier National Monument Closed Until Further Notice Due To Cerro Pelado Fire Activity

By Los Alamos Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the activity of the Cerro Pelado Fire, Bandelier...

US News and World Report

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Menaces Historic City

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Reuters) -Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Largest U.S. wildfire rages out of control in New Mexico

MORA, N.M., April 29 (Reuters) - Firefighters in New Mexico failed on Friday to pin back the flames of the United States' largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages. The blaze is the most destructive of dozens in the U.S. Southwest that are more...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Mexico State
Reuters

Drought-driven wildfire leaves 'moonscape' in New Mexico

PEÑASCO, N.M., April 27 (Reuters) - Paula Garcia does not know how far she will have to flee after a wildfire tore through her drought-hit mountain community in northern New Mexico. Heaps of metal are all that are left of homes burned along the road to the village of...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. Winds gusting over 40 mph (64 kph) blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires as bulldozers...
TAOS, NM
